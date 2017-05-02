Currys urgently recall tumble dryer over fire fears

Currys have ordered the urgent recall of a tumble dryer over fears it could burst into flames.

The heating element of a small batch of Logik LVD7W15 dryers may overheat and spark a fire.

Customers who bought the electrical appliance, which was manufactured between March and April 2016, have been advised to stop using it immediately.

The electrical retailer has also told owners to switch off the machine and unplug it at the mains.