Cyber jihadi who used cufflink to conceal hoard of extremist data jailed

Divorced loner Samata Ullah operated from his bedroom. Credit: PA

A cyber jihadi who used a cufflink to store extremist data has been jailed after pleading guilty to five charges of terrorism. Samata Ullah, 34, pleaded guilty to being a member of the Islamic State, terrorist training, preparing terrorist acts and possessing articles for terrorist purposes. He denied one charge of directing terrorism. The cufflink had loaded onto it a hoard of extremist data and a blog.

The USB cufflink. Credit: PA

Police believed Ullah, a divorced loner from Cardiff who lived by himself, was a "dangerous internet terrorist", operating from his bedroom. He was jailed at the Old Bailey for eight years with five years on extended licence. Police discovered that he'd set-up an online one stop shop for terrorists with propaganda material, guidance on how to avoid detection from authorities, surveillance and counter-surveillance techniques and expert tuition on missile production systems and rocket designs.

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command SO15, said: "It is the first time we have seen anything on this scale. "He had set up a self-help library for terrorists around the world and they were using his library. "There was guidance on encryption, ways to avoid detection from police and security services, expert tuition around missile systems and a vast amount of propaganda. "He was self-taught. He has accessed it online himself and compiled a lot of material and put it into his own library. He has created a one-stop shop for terrorists. "In my view he was a very dangerous individual although he was operating from his bedroom. "We know Daesh were using that material to both seek guidance and instruction."

Police say he was self-radicalised and advocated, advised and guided terrorists from around the world including IS fighters. Ullah, who has been diagnosed with autism, had downloaded some of the info on USB sticks disguised as cufflinks, to avoid it being taken down. At his home, police found:

150 digital devices, including laptops and computers

8 terrabytes of material, the equivalent of 630 thousand separate files

30 separate sets of USB cufflinks which police believe he was planning to sell to terrorists

50 separate email addresses and 30 different twitter handles

British counter-terrorism police had tracked him down after being passed intelligence by the FBI who had been handed the information from authorities in Kenya, who had arrested another man.

Samata Ullah's gloved hand. Credit: PA