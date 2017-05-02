Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in 'very good' phone call about Syria

Fighting and suffering in Syria have gone on "far too long", Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin agreed in a "very good" telephone conversation.

The two world leaders discussed ways of ensuring "lasting peace" in the region during their call on Tuesday, according to the White House.

This included establishing "safe zones" in Syria and sending a US representative to upcoming ceasefire talks in Kazakhstan.

Mr Putin and Trump also spoke of how best to resolve the "very dangerous" situation in North Korea, officials said.

And a statement from the Kremlin revealed the two had explored the possibility of meeting in person in Germany later this year.