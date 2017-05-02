England footballer Aaron Lennon detained under mental health act

England footballer Aaron Lennon has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 30-year-old Everton player was taken to hospital on Sunday to be assessed after concerns for his welfare.

Greater Manchester Police said: "Police were called at around 4.35pm to reports of a concern for the welfare of a man on Eccles Old Road.

"Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment."

Lennon's representative, Base Soccer Agency, tweeted: "Everyone at Base Soccer sends their support to @AaronLennon12 - get well soon and stay strong."

The footballer last played for Everton as a substitute in the goalless draw at Middlesbrough on February 11.