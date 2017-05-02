George Osborne 'excited' on first day as Evening Standard editor

The ex-chancellor arrives for his first day in his new job as newspaper editor. Credit: PA

Former chancellor George Osborne has arrived for his first day as editor of the Evening Standard newspaper after swapping the world of politics for media. Mr Osborne was widely criticised for taking the editing job while he was still sitting as the MP for Tatton, Cheshire but Mr Osborne announced he was stepping down last month. As the former politician walked into the London title's offices with newspapers tucked under his arm, he said he would lead an informative and entertaining Evening Standard.

"It's very exciting to be starting in a new job, it's a really important time in our country where people are going to want the straight facts, the informed analysis so they can make the really big decisions about this country's future," Mr Osborne said. "The Evening Standard is going to provide that and it's going to entertain along the way. But now I've got to get in there we've got a paper to get off stone so I'd better get started," he added.

Mr Osborne said he intends to continue to fight for the Britain he loves from the editor's chair of a great newspaper. Credit: PA

The new newspaper editor updated his details on Twitter to feature his new job title before tweeting his excitement at the new position. He tweeted: "Excited about first day in new job @EveningStandard. Without fear or favour we'll provide the facts & analysis and entertain along the way".

