Government will not appeal High Court ruling on publication of plans to tackle air pollution

The Government will not appeal against a High Court ruling on its strategy on pollution from vehicle emissions and will publish the plan by the deadline of May 9, a Downing Street spokesperson has said.

Last week a bid by the Government to delay publishing its plans to tackle illegal air pollution until after the General Election failed at the High Court.

Mr Justice Garnham said a draft plan must be published on May 9 with the July date for publication of the final plan unchanged.

The Government had been seeking a later publication date because it said the report would drop a "controversial bomb" into the mix of local and national elections.

Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom had told MPs it was "not appropriate" to publish before the election and pledged to unveil the draft proposals on June 30.

But lawyers for campaign group ClientEarth said there were not sufficient grounds to justify the proposed delay, which could cost lives by allowing excessive pollution to continue for longer.

Air pollution causes 40,000 unexplained deaths in the UK each year and associated health complications costs the NHS £20bn per year.

On Monday a spokesperson for Mrs May's said: "We have looked at the judgment from last week and we will not be appealing.

"The court deadline was May 9 and we will be meeting that deadline.

"We will publish at the earliest opportunity after local election purdah is over and before the deadline."