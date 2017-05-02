Is a king buried under this tennis court?

Archaeologists believe the body of a former king could be buried underneath a tennis court in Bury St Edmunds.

It is thought the unearthing of St Edmund in the Suffolk town could be as significant a discovery as King Richard III, who was found beneath a Leicester car park in 2012.

The former ruler of the East Anglian region was executed by the Vikings and martyred for defending his Christian faith in the 9th century.

His body is then thought to have been protected by monks in an Abbey in the medieval market town.