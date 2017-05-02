JK Rowling apologises for killing off Professor Snape ahead of 'Battle of Hogwarts' anniversary

JK Rowling is sorry for killing off Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series, the best-selling author has said.

The writer apologised for the potions professor's death shortly ahead of the anniversary of the fictional Battle of Hogwarts - during which many wizarding characters were killed.

Professor Snape met his end in the final installment of the seven-book series when he was bitten by Lord Voldemort's snake Nagini.

Rowling has often apologised for the bloody Battle of Hogwarts, which took place on May 2.

Now she has taken to Twitter to console fans over Snape's poignant demise.