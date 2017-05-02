Labour promises extra 10,000 'bobbies on the beat'

Labour said the extra 'bobbies on the beat' will be funded by reversing Capital Gains Tax cuts. Credit: PA

Labour is promising to put 10,000 extra police on the streets of England and Wales if the party gain power in the June 8 election. In his latest campaign pledge, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said extra "bobbies on the beat" will be funded by reversing Tory cuts to Capital Gains Tax. In last year's Budget, the Government announced plans to cut the higher rate of CGT from 28% to 20% and the basic rate from 18% to 10%. But the Tories dismissed the proposal as ""nonsensical", saying Labour had already committed the CGT savings to fund other pledges. The move will be seen as an attempt by Mr Corbyn to claim the political initiative on law and order - an issue on which he has been accused of being weak in the past.

Jeremy Corbyn attacked 'unacceptable' Tory cuts to policing. Credit: PA

Labour said that under its plan, funding would be provided for the 43 forces in England and Wales to take on 10,000 additional officers in community policing roles. This is the equivalent of one officer for every electoral ward at a cost of £300 million a year by 2021/22. Speaking in Southampton on Tuesday, Mr Corbyn will attack what he will say have been "unacceptable" cuts to policing under the Tories, with a 20,000 fall in officer numbers since the Conservatives came to power in 2010. But the Conservatives said Labour had already promised to spend the savings from CGT on schools, welfare and the arts. Policing minister Brandon Lewis said: "Jeremy Corbyn promises all sorts of things but we all know he can't deliver. He and his supporters want to take away the powers the police need to keep us safe."

Theresa May is on the campaign trail up north. Credit: PA