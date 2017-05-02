May hurt and helped by Juncker clash

The briefing and leaking by a senior Brussels official that last Wednesday's dinner between Juncker and May was a car crash is both good and bad for the Tory leader and prime minister.

It's good because she and her colleagues will ruthlessly exploit the political manoeuvring by a senior aide to the EU Commission's president as proof of how dirty and difficult the Brexit talks will be - and therefore will use it as one of their arguments for why she needs to win big in the looming general election to provide her with great stability at home.

It's not that a big Tory majority would intimidate Juncker and his partner Tusk, it's that it would help her to know she can count on the support of parliament when fighting her corner. Or so she believes.

But what's potentially damaging for May and her Brexit-tasked officials from the FAZ disclosures is the implication that they were ill-prepared, wrong-footed and naive.

Let's just take one important issue - the rights of EU citizens living here, and British citizens living in other EU states.