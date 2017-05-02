Northern areas will see best of the sunshine tomorrow as cloud encroaches across southern areas.

Tonight a light scattering of showers will spread southwestwards across the southern half of the UK, gradually fading out overnight.

Tonight showers will spread southwestwards across the southern half of the UK, but gradually fade out overnight. Temperatures under the clear breaks further north will fall cold, especially in Northeast Scotland.

During tomorrow cloud and some rain will spread in from the southeast of England spreading slowly northwards covering most southern parts of Britain. Ahead of the weather system it'll be a sunny day for much of Northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

ITV National weather presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast