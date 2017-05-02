Pippa McManus death: Family not warned about suicide risk

Video report by ITV News North of England Correspondent Damon Green

An inquest into the death of a teenager who died shortly after being released from hospital has found her parents were not warned about her heightened suicide risk. Pippa McManus was severely anorexic when she stepped out in front of a train five days after she was released from The Priory psychiatric hospital in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, in December 2015. A jury at Stockport Coroners Court criticised the planning for her discharge, and found there was "inadequate engagement of community support" for Pip's family and a "failure to implement a care plan in a timely manner". In addition, they said "no relationship" had been developed with future care providers for Pippa and there was "insufficient family therapy".

Pippa McManus was anorexic when she stepped out in front of a train in December 2015. Credit: JustGiving

On the day she died, the 15-year-old had argued with her family over excessive gym use and said she was "going to kill myself now". She walked away from the family home in Frances Avenue to Gatley station, where she stepped in front of a train. However the jury on Tuesday found it was the correct decision for the teenager to be granted home leave ahead of a formal discharge process at the clinic, where she had been receiving treatment for over a year. Speaking outside court, Pippa's mother Marie, told reporters: "We believe the failings of our daughter's care, from beginning to end, resulted in her death.

Pippa McManus had received treatment at The Priory psychiatric hospital in Altrincham. Credit: JustGiving

"The tear in the thread of our family will never be mended. Pip spent her last three years fighting against against anorexia, malnutrition, depression and self-harm. "Too many of our children are dying from this terrible illness [anorexia]. Effective treatment is needed more quickly, and if this had been available to out beautiful daughter, maybe she would still be alive today." Holding back tears, she said: "We do not want Pip's life and suffering to have been in vain. Her memory will live on." Pip's father Jim added: "[Some of the care she received was] quite disturbing... Pip was failed. Terrible."

A fundraising page set up in Pip's memory has so far raised over £2,500. Credit: JustGiving

"We're as satisfied [with the verdict as we can be]. It's not the ending we want [however] the jury came up with the right answers. "It was quite deflating to see all the hard, goodwill, for her to build her weight back up - she desperately wanted to get her life back on track - and the illness would suddenly, at a flick of a finger, pull her back down to earth again. He added: "It wasn't pleasant at all. She was a lovely girl, plenty of fun. Always active."