Prince William defends his wife - in court

To state the obvious, it’s not exactly a regular occurrence for a member of the Royal Family to give evidence in a court of law.

But with his statement to a French court today, Prince William has let it be known he will do whatever it takes to protect the privacy of his wife and family.

The Duke of Cambridge told the court the publication of topless picture of his wife was “particularly shocking” given his mother’s battles with the paparazzi before her death in Paris in 1997.

William and his brother Harry will mark the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death this August.

Six people are on trial in France over the publication of the photos of the Duchess of Cambridge in 2012.

They are being prosecuted under France’s strict law on privacy.