Prince William: Kate topless photos published in French magazine 'particularly shocking'

Prince William has criticised a magazine decision to publish topless photographs of his wife Kate Middleton - branding it "shocking".

Six people are on trial in France over the long-lens images, taken while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge holidayed in the south the country in 2012, and published in the French version of Closer magazine.

As part of legal proceedings, in Nanterre, over the alleged breach of privacy, William submitted a written statement criticising the magazine.

He said the photos were "particularly shocking" given his late mother's battles with the paparazzi.