Princess Charlotte celebrates second birthday

Charlotte with dad Prince William. Credit: PA

Princess Charlotte is celebrating her second birthday today. It is thought the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will throw a party for the youngster at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall. Royal fans were treated to a new picture of the princess on Monday, with the release of a photograph taken last month by Kate to mark the occasion.

The official photo released for Charlotte's second birthday. Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge/PA

Charlotte was pictured smiling and enjoying the outdoors, wearing a yellow knitted cardigan, decorated with a sheep motif, and sporting a navy clip in her hair. It was the first time the princess has been seen since Christmas, when she was photographed as she was taken to a church service close to the home of her grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton in the Berkshire village of Bucklebury.

Charlotte was last pictured in public at Christmas. Credit: PA

Charlotte's privacy has been carefully guarded by her parents and during the past year she has only been seen in public on a handful of occasions. William and Kate followed a trend they set with their daughter's first birthday, when they released four official photographs.

One of the photographs released on Charlotte's first birthday. Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge/PA

Charlotte was seen a number of times during the family's tour of Canada last autumn, including at a children's party in Victoria, British Columbia. The young royal was first photographed on the day of her birth - May 2 2015 - when Kate held her daughter outside the private maternity wing of St Mary's hospital in Paddington, central London, where the princess was delivered. She was named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana in tribute to her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales and her great-grandmother the Queen.

Charlotte with mum Kate on a royal tour of Canada. Credit: PA

The Cambridges will be spending more time at Kensington Palace in London when William leaves his air ambulance helicopter pilot job in the summer and devotes more time to royal duties. George will be schooled at the private Thomas's Battersea school in September and it is likely his sister will be sent to a nursery later this year.