- ITV Report
Shannen Doherty reveals she is in remission from cancer
Former 90210 star Shannen Doherty has revealed she is in remission from cancer.
Using the hashtag #cancerslayer, the 46-year-old actress shared the good news on her Instagram page.
She told her 914,000 followers: "Moments. They happen. Today was an is a moment.
"What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react."
The actress, who bravely shared pictures of her shaving her headas she prepared to undergo treatment last year, said despite the good news "the next five years is crucial".
She added: "Recurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait.
"In the meantime, decisions.
"Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects.
"I am blessed, I know that. But for now...remission. I'm just going to breathe."