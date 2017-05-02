- ITV Report
Stars turn out for Met Gala 2017
Katy Perry turned heads at this year's Met Gala in an extravagant red dress complete with veil.
The co-chairman of the New York fundraiser had to be assisted by two aides as she walked the red carpet.
Commentators compared the outfit, reportedly by John Galliano, to that of Beetlejuice's bride Lydia Deetz in the 1988 Tim Burton film.
Tickets to the annual event reportedly cost $30,000 (more than £23,000).
Tables are said to fetch around 275,000 dollars (about £215,000).
The proceeds of the fundraiser go to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's costume institute.
It ties in with the launch of the museum's latest exhibit "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between," in which the brand's founder, 74, focused on nine themes including "clothes/not clothes".
The number of attendees is believed to be less than the 600 last year who helped raise an estimated 13.5 million dollars (£10.5m).