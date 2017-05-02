This afternoon many western areas will remain fine and dry with some warm spells of sunshine. The eastern half of the UK will be more changeable with cloudier skies, an onshore breeze and some showers at times, making for a colder feeling day.

Tonight showers will spread southwestwards across the southern half of the UK, but gradually fade out overnight. Temperatures under the clear breaks further north will fall cold, especially in Northeast Scotland.

During tomorrow cloud and some rain will spread in from the southeast of England spreading slowly northwards covering most southern parts of Britain. Ahead of the weather system it'll be a sunny day for much of Northern England, Scotland and N. Ireland.

ITV National presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast