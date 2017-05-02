Tributes paid to retired couple who died after car plunged into river

The family of a retired couple who died after the car they were in plunged into the River Avon in Bristol have paid tribute to them.

John and Joan Tipler died after their Renault Clio crashed into the water last Wednesday.

The family of Mrs Tipler, 73, and her 69-year-old husband, confirmed their deaths today "with great sadness".

"They lost their lives in a tragic accident," the family said in a statement released by police. "Despite the heroism of the emergency services at the very difficult scene, and despite all attempts at resuscitation, they were both pronounced deceased.

"We will all remember them both, with much love and great affection and would ask that the family be left to grieve privately at this incredibly difficult and emotional time."

The couple, from the Barton Hill area of Bristol, were described as "very active" members of the local Royal British Legion, and were members of their respective bowls and skittles clubs.

The Bristol Poppy Appeal described their deaths as a "very sad loss" and sent its "sincere condolences" to their family.