Val Kilmer speaks out on cancer rumours

Val Kilmer has appeared to confirm he did have cancer despite previously denying he had the illness.

The Hollywood actor took part in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) chat in which he was asked about his health.

It came after his friend Michael Douglas, who was given the all-clear from tongue cancer in 2011, said Kilmer was "dealing with exactly what I had".

Asked about the "story behind" Douglas' comments, Kilmer, 57, said: "He was probably trying to help me cause the press probably asked where I was these days.

"And I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen although healing all the time."

He added: "Because I don't sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather."