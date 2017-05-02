- ITV Report
Which British athletes stand to lose their records?
Controversial plans to erase all world and European records set before 2005 will affect some of the biggest names in British sporting history.
Here are the following records that British Athletics believes will no longer be recognised as a official if the new proposals are brought into force:
- Steve Cram's European one mile run of 3 minutes and 46.32 seconds (1985)
- Colin Jackson's indoor 60m hurdles world record of 7.30 seconds (1994).
- Jonathan Edwards' triple jump world record of 18.29m (1995).
- GB men's 4x100m relay team (Marlon Devonish, Dwain Chambers, Darren Campbell and Jason Gardner) European record of 37.73 seconds (1999)
- Paula Radcliffe's women's marathon world record of 2 hours 15 minutes and 25 seconds in a mixed race (2003).
Steve Cram's European record 2,000m run of 4 minutes and 51.39 seconds (1985) is also believed to be under threat.