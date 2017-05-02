Advertisement

Which British athletes stand to lose their records?

Colin Jackson, Jonathan Edwards and Paula Radcliffe's world records are all threatened. Credit: PA

Controversial plans to erase all world and European records set before 2005 will affect some of the biggest names in British sporting history.

Here are the following records that British Athletics believes will no longer be recognised as a official if the new proposals are brought into force:

  • Steve Cram's European one mile run of 3 minutes and 46.32 seconds (1985)
Steve Cram, seen in 1985, stands to lose two European records. Credit: PA
  • Colin Jackson's indoor 60m hurdles world record of 7.30 seconds (1994).
Colin Jackson, seen competing in 1997, set his indoor 60m record in 1994. Credit: PA
  • Jonathan Edwards' triple jump world record of 18.29m (1995).
Jonathan Edwards, seen on his way to a never-bettered distance of 18.29m in 1995. Credit: PA
  • GB men's 4x100m relay team (Marlon Devonish, Dwain Chambers, Darren Campbell and Jason Gardner) European record of 37.73 seconds (1999)
US sprinter Maurice Green (second right) congratulated the GB sprinters after they beat the US in the 4x100 in 1999. Credit: PA
  • Paula Radcliffe's women's marathon world record of 2 hours 15 minutes and 25 seconds in a mixed race (2003).
Paula Radcliffe ran the fastest marathon time by a woman in London in 2003. Credit: PA

Steve Cram's European record 2,000m run of 4 minutes and 51.39 seconds (1985) is also believed to be under threat.