William and Harry speak openly about their mother in new anniversary film

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry have spoken openly about their mother and her influence in a new ITV documentary.

Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash, which happened 20 years ago this August, will be marked in a special film featuring relatives and those who knew her.

William was 15 and Harry just 12 when their mother was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31 1997, a death that shocked the world.

Jo Clinton-Davis, controller of factual at ITV, said: "This new ITV film will offer viewers a fresh and revealing insight into Princess Diana through the personal and intimate reflections of her two sons and of her friends and family, many of whom have never spoken before, to bring together a definitive portrait of a unique person who touched the lives of millions."

In other interviews the royal brothers have already spoken candidly about the impact of losing their mother, with the Duke saying he still lives with the shock of her death and Harry speaking about the counselling he needed.

ITV has said its film, which will be broadcast later in the year, will offer William and Harry's perspective on their mother's unique contribution to public life, including her charitable and humanitarian work.

Areas including landmines, child bereavement, homelessness, HIV and Aids will be explored.

Nick Kent, the documentary's executive producer from Oxford Film and Television which is making the programme, said: "This film will show Princess Diana in a way she has never been seen before, through the eyes of the two people who knew her best."