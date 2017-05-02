- ITV Report
Woman loses court battle to find child's 'escort father' from hotel records
A woman who took a hotel to court in a bid to reveal the identity of her child's father has lost her legal battle.
The unidentified woman spent three nights in a hotel in Halle, eastern Germany, with a male escort she knew only by the name "Michael".
Seven months later, in March 2011, the female gave birth to a son, Joel.
Now she is looking to claim child support from Michael - who she believes is her son's father.
The woman requested the hotel divulge the full-names and addresses of any Michaels who stayed at the establishment during the relevant dates in June 2010.
But the hotel refused on grounds of protecting their customers' personal privacy, and their stance has been upheld by a court in Munich.
A total of four Michaels staying in the hotel at the relevant time, the Munich District Court heard.
But because of the time passed, the woman was unable to better describe her male companion - other than provide a first name.
Even this point was a matter of contention and uncertainty, the court ruled.
The woman's claim has now been thrown out, with the court ruling that the affected men's rights to privacy and family life outweighed the woman's right to child support claims.
The court found that divulging any of the men's personal information would "irrefutably" lead to suggestions they might have had a sexual relationship with the woman.