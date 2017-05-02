Woman loses court battle to find child's 'escort father' from hotel records

A woman who took a hotel to court in a bid to reveal the identity of her child's father has lost her legal battle.

The unidentified woman spent three nights in a hotel in Halle, eastern Germany, with a male escort she knew only by the name "Michael".

Seven months later, in March 2011, the female gave birth to a son, Joel.

Now she is looking to claim child support from Michael - who she believes is her son's father.

The woman requested the hotel divulge the full-names and addresses of any Michaels who stayed at the establishment during the relevant dates in June 2010.

But the hotel refused on grounds of protecting their customers' personal privacy, and their stance has been upheld by a court in Munich.