Woman wanted over 'child abduction' from shopping trolley

A woman who allegedly attempted abducting a child sitting inside a supermarket shopping trolley is being sought by police.

CCTV from an Asda store in Kent purportedly showed the suspect walking off with the child in her arms as his mother paid for shopping at the till.

But she was confronted by the mother who quickly grabbed back her 18-month-old son on April 23.

The woman then walked out of the supermarket, footage showed.

Bexley Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident at the supermarket in Belvedere to contact them.