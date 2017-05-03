A split set up

A breezy night keeping any mist and fog patches at bay. With the cloud it'll stay frost free but chilly into tomorrow morning in rural zones.

Tomorrow - like today, cloudy skies in the south with a few showery outbreaks drifting from east to west. Feeling chilly in the breeze from the North Sea - more so across eastern areas exposed to the coast.

Brighter skies for the midlands northwards with the best of the temperatures in sheltered sunnier spots.

ITV Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast: