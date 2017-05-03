Brad Pitt: I was boozing too much and let my marriage slip away

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six children together. Credit: PA

US actor Brad Pitt has admitted he was "boozing too much" in the months before he split from Angelina Jolie and let his marriage slip away. The Hollywood star also said he slept on the floor of a friend's bungalow for six weeks after his wife of two-years filed for divorce - because he could not bear to be in the family home. In his first interview since the separation, he told GQ Style: "I can't remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn't boozing or had a spliff, or something... I mean, I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family.

Brad Pitt, posing for photographs with fans at the Allied premiere. Credit: PA

"But even this last year, you know - things I wasn't dealing with. I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem. "And I'm really happy, it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again." He added: "I enjoy wine very, very much, but I just ran it to the ground. I had to step away for a minute. And truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good." Pitt, who has six children with Jolie, said he had "hit the lottery" but let it go to waste "on hollow pursuits".

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were together for 10 years before they married. Credit: PA