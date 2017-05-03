- ITV Report
Charlie Gard: Parents of seriously ill baby launch appeal after judge rules treatment should stop
The parents of a seriously ill baby have launched an appeal after a judge ruled his treatment should be stopped.
Chris Gard and Connie Yates wanted to be allowed to take their son Charlie to America for a treatment trial.
The eight-month-old suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage.
Specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital, where Charlie is being cared for, believe life-support treatment should stop, and last month a High Court judge agreed.
Mr Justice Francis concluded that the little boy should move to a palliative care regime.
The couple, who are in their 30s and come from Bedfont, west London, are now challenging the decision in the Court of Appeal.
Court officials said on Wednesday that an appeal had been lodged.
Great Ormond Street bosses said treatment would continue until the couple had decided whether they wanted to challenge the judge's decision at the Court of Appeal.