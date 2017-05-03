Charlie Gard: Parents of seriously ill baby launch appeal after judge rules treatment should stop

The parents of a seriously ill baby have launched an appeal after a judge ruled his treatment should be stopped.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates wanted to be allowed to take their son Charlie to America for a treatment trial.

The eight-month-old suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage.

Specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital, where Charlie is being cared for, believe life-support treatment should stop, and last month a High Court judge agreed.