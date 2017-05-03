David Davis says Britain 'will not be paying' €100 billion Brexit bill

David Davis said Britain had not been given a figure for the cost of the divorce from the EU. Credit: ITV/Good Morning Britain

Brexit Secretary David Davis has rejected claims Britain faces a soaring bill from Brussels for the EU exit, telling ITV's Good Morning Britain: "We will not be paying €100 billion." The rising demands for the cost of the divorce from €60bn (£50bn) to €100bn (£84bn), as reported by ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston, is understood to be on Germany and France's instruction. European Commission's lead Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier later said the UK needs to honour its share of financial obligations. "This is not about punishment, nor an exit tax," he said. "This is about settling the accounts." Mr Davis said Britain has not yet been given a "divorce deal" figure but said the European Commission lacked the power to set it.

David Davis said the prime minister would retain the right to attend Brexit discussions with her European counterparts. Credit: ITV/Good Morning Britain

He told Good Morning Britain that Brussels would only get what it is legally owed as he dismissed reports of the hiked up costs, which are purported to include contributions to post-Brexit farming. "We have not seen a number," Mr Davis said. "We have said we will meet our international obligations, but there will be our international obligations including assets and liabilities and there will be the ones that are correct in law, not just the ones the Commission want." Asked how the figure would be decided, Mr Davis said: "We will (negotiate) in the meeting, we will do it properly, we will take our responsibility seriously. "What we've got to do is to discuss in detail what the rights and obligations are." The Brexit secretary also said reports Prime Minister Theresa May would be barred from negotiating with her counterparts were "laughable".

Lead Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, left, seen with French president Francois Hollande and EC president Jean-Claude Juncker. Credit: PA