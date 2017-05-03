Advertisement

Dramatic plane crash on busy road caught by dash cam video

A dramatic plane crash in which the aircraft smashed into the middle of a busy road was captured on a motorist's dash cam.

The small aircraft came down after clipping an electricity pylon near to the US city of Seattle.

Moments after hitting the pylon, the plane struck a traffic light pole and crashed into a busy street below - leaving onlookers terrified.

Miraculously nobody was injured in the crash. Credit: EBU

The crash, which happened in Mukilteo, Washington, occurred around 3.30pm local time on Tuesday

Thick plumes of smoke and flames rose into the air immediately following impact.

Despite a number of vehicles being damaged, nobody was seriously injured.

A number of vehicles were damaged when the play came down. Credit: EBU