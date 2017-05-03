Ed Miliband gets back to grassroots by mowing constituents' lawn

Ed Miliband joked it was "grassroots strategy in action" - as he mowed a constituents' lawn.

The former Labour leader was pictured cutting the grass as he canvassed in the Moorends area of Lincolnshire this week.

One campaigner posted the pictures on Facebook and claimed Mr Miliband's green fingers had won the vote of the surprised householder.

Mr Miliband was canvassing with Doncaster Council Labour councillors standing for re-election in local elections on Thursday.

He will stand for re-election in his Doncaster North constituency in the General Election on June 8.