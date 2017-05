Everton and PFA pledge support for footballer Aaron Lennon detained under mental health act

Everton and the Professional Footballers' Association have pledged their support to Aaron Lennon after the winger was detained under the Mental Health Act amid concerns for his welfare.

The 30-year-old was taken to hospital on Sunday to be assessed after police were called to Eccles Old Road in Salford.

Lennon last played for Everton as a second-half substitute in the goalless home draw against Middlesbrough on February 11, although he was in the matchday squad for the March 18 home win over Hull.

"Thank you for all the kind messages for Aaron. We are supporting him through this and his family has appealed for privacy at this time," Everton said in a statement on their official Twitter account.

The PFA, which offers a dedicated 24/7 helpline as well as a nationwide network of counsellors for its members, echoed those sentiments.

"Get well soon Aaron, we are all thinking of you and here to offer our full support," a tweet from the PFA account read.

Details of Lennon's detention emerged late on Tuesday evening.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "Police were called at around 4.35pm to reports of a concern for the welfare of a man on Eccles Old Road.