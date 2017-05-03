- ITV Report
Fourth arrest in connection with businessman's death
A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of businessman who was shot at his Dorset home in an apparent botched burglary.
Guy Hedger was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning in his Ringwood home.
A 40-year-old man from the Blandford area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and aggravated burglary, taking the number of people detained to four, Dorset Police said.
The latest arrest was made on Wednesday after the man attended Bournemouth police station.
A 41-year-old man from Bournemouth had previously been arrested on suspicion of murder and aggravated burglary, while a 44-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, both from Bournemouth, have both been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.
A post-mortem examination confirmed 61-year-old insurance executive Mr Hedger died from gunshot wounds.