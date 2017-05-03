High drama and official Brexit talks haven't even begun

Ill-feeling over Brexit talks feels very real. Credit: PA

This is Brussels, so be sceptical. We know from past negotiations, not least between the Eurozone and Greece that political rage can quickly evaporate. In a heartbeat the unthinkable can become acceptable. Even so, the acrimonious exchanges we have seen in the last few days are remarkable. The ill-feeling appears very real. Compromise and common ground will only be possible if the two sides can establish trust. Earlier today I asked Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission, if he regretted that the details of his private meeting with Theresa May had been leaked to a German newspaper. "Yes" was his emphatic response.

Theresa May has accused Brussels of trying to influence the General Election. Credit: PA

Neither Juncker nor Micheal Barnier, the EU's lead negotiator, have responded directly to Theresa May's allegation that the EU is trying to meddle in the British General Election. May also claimed that "some in Brussels do not want the talks to succeed". Moments later, as if on cue, Juncker's chef de cabinet, Martin Selmayr, declared that Brexit "will never be a success". Selmayr also accused the media of creating "havoc" with exaggerated accounts of Mr Juncker's dinner with Theresa May. An interesting position to take, given that he is the man some British officials suspect was the source of the leaks.

Jean-Claude Juncker met with Theresa May last week. Credit: AP

At the heart of the Conservative's election pitch is the suggestion that a resounding vote for Theresa May will empower her to deliver a better deal for Britain. This morning, Michael Barnier told journalists that the outcome of the election in Britain would "change nothing" in terms of the Brexit negotiations. Barnier acknowledged a new government would have the benefit of "longevity and stability", but suggested even a landslide wouldn't weaken his hand or his resolve. The idea that Brexit would be quick and painless was an "illusion", he said. There would be "consequences" to unwinding a 45 year-old relationship.

The 27 other members of the EU have vowed to 'act as one and preserve its interests'. Credit: AP