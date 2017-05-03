High drama and official Brexit talks haven't even begun
This is Brussels, so be sceptical.
We know from past negotiations, not least between the Eurozone and Greece that political rage can quickly evaporate. In a heartbeat the unthinkable can become acceptable.
Even so, the acrimonious exchanges we have seen in the last few days are remarkable. The ill-feeling appears very real.
Compromise and common ground will only be possible if the two sides can establish trust.
Earlier today I asked Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission, if he regretted that the details of his private meeting with Theresa May had been leaked to a German newspaper.
"Yes" was his emphatic response.
Neither Juncker nor Micheal Barnier, the EU's lead negotiator, have responded directly to Theresa May's allegation that the EU is trying to meddle in the British General Election.
May also claimed that "some in Brussels do not want the talks to succeed".
Moments later, as if on cue, Juncker's chef de cabinet, Martin Selmayr, declared that Brexit "will never be a success".
Selmayr also accused the media of creating "havoc" with exaggerated accounts of Mr Juncker's dinner with Theresa May.
An interesting position to take, given that he is the man some British officials suspect was the source of the leaks.
At the heart of the Conservative's election pitch is the suggestion that a resounding vote for Theresa May will empower her to deliver a better deal for Britain.
This morning, Michael Barnier told journalists that the outcome of the election in Britain would "change nothing" in terms of the Brexit negotiations.
Barnier acknowledged a new government would have the benefit of "longevity and stability", but suggested even a landslide wouldn't weaken his hand or his resolve.
The idea that Brexit would be quick and painless was an "illusion", he said.
There would be "consequences" to unwinding a 45 year-old relationship.
When negotiations begin after the election Britain wants to focus immediately on a trade deal and transition arrangements, Barnier says.
Those issues will have to wait until he sees "significant progress" on more pressing matters.
The EU wants to guarantee, for life, the rights of EU and British citizens under EU law, including the right to remain where they are.
It expects the British government accept the sovereignty of European Courts of Justice to adjudicate on this issue.
The EU also expects Britain to honour the financial commitments it has made - in some cases - beyond 2019.
Will the final bill really end up being 100 billion Euros? Barnier said he couldn't be precise.
The independent think-tank Bruegel has tried to strip away the political posturing and insists the most likely outcome is a settlement of between 25 and 65 billion Euros - that's if compromise can be found.