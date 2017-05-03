Labour have vowed to 'save the NHS' - but how will they do it?

Labour has pledged to protect A&E departments from closure.

Labour has shown its determination to keep the NHS at the heart of the general election by announcing its second major health policy in as many weeks. The Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth will today tell voters that a future Labour government would bring an immediate halt to the government’s “Sustainabilty and Transformation plan” or STP’s. That may not sound like headline grabbing stuff, not least because many NHS patients still haven’t got their heads around what an STP actually is. But ears may well prick up at the subtext: voting Labour is the only way to stop what they describe as the “Tories hospital closure plan”.

Many hospitals are struggling with huge financial deficits. Credit: PA

Labour says the Conservatives' plans are driven by the funding crisis in the NHS. They claim the plans put finances before patients and haven’t been publicly consulted on. It's not the first time either claim has been made. In theory, each of the 44 STP’s should integrate health and social care on a regional level. We are an ageing population and with demand for NHS acute services increasing, the idea is to shift the balance away from hospitals towards joined-up community health and primary care. The problem is change like that takes up-front investment – to “double-run” services and prevent vulnerable patients finding themselves without either a hospital bed or a decent alternative. But putting stronger primary and community care in place before beds are cut is no easy task when many hospital trusts are struggling with huge financial deficits.

NHS England is facing a deficit of £873 million this year. Credit: PA

So does Labour’s policy of halting the entire programme make sense?

The charity Age UK has argued STP’s are the “best chance we have” of updating services so they fit today’s population better. While health think tanks like the Kings Fund believe each local plan should be considered on its own merits. Even NHS England insiders admit there are huge differences in how well each region has done. Some, like Dorset, are well into the consultation process – others, like North Central London, haven’t even finalised their proposals. But what has a tendency to stick in voters’ minds is the danger their local hospital or unit could be sacrificed. It might mean money is freed up for better care - but that is never an easy equation if the trade-off is travelling further to get it.

The number of beds has fallen by 20% in the past 10 years. Credit: PA

Voters might be right to be wary. Over the past decade the number of beds in England has fallen by 20%. Remember that’s despite many more elderly patients and growing demand. With some STP's proposing to downgrade or close services, including A&E and maternity departments, critics have called the plans cover for more cuts. But some of Labour’s concerns have already been addressed. Earlier this month the boss of NHS England, Simon Stevens, moved to reassure worried patients and staff by promising beds would only be closed if better alternatives for patients were already in place. His new “patient care test” was welcomed by the Royal College of Physicians.

NHS England Simon Stevens said beds would only be closed if better alternatives were in place. Credit: PA