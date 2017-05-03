James Comey defends timing of FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails

The FBI has defended its handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, details of which were announced a week ahead of the presidential election.

Director James Comey argued keeping Congress in the dark about new developments in the investigation would have been "catastrophic" - despite the sensitive timing of the disclosure.

However Mr Comey, speaking to the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the idea his actions influenced the outcome of the November 8 election made him "mildly nauseous".

Democrat Clinton described herself as "outraged" when the FBI announced it had discovered a new batch of emails it intended to look into at the end of last October.

One Senator even accused Mr Comey of breaking the law, while former President Barack Obama jumped to the defence of the FBI.

Little more than a week later on November 6, the security agency confirmed it would not be pressing charges against Clinton - who went on to lose the election.