Johnny Depp 'pays sound engineer to feed him lines'

Johnny Depp has spent years not memorising his lines and instead employs a sound engineer to feed them to him, his former managers have said.

The Management Group (TMG) also said the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor frequently spent more than $2 million (£1.5m) a month and should be tested for "compulsive spending disorder".

TMG was hitting back at the Hollywood star, 53, after he launched a lawsuit against the firm claiming "gross mismanagement" cost him "tens of millions of dollars".

In documents filed at Los Angeles Superior Court, the firm said Depp spent an unaffordable sum to fund his "ultra-extravagant" lifestyle.

Lawyer Michael Kump, on behalf of TMG, said Depp's expenditure included $75 million (£58m) to buy 14 homes, including a chateau in the South of France, a chain of Bahaman islands and multiple Hollywood houses.

Depp also spent $30,000 (£23,000) a month on expensive wines and paid $3 million (£2.3m) to have the ashes of author Hunter S Thompson blasted over Aspen from a specially-crafted cannon, TMG claimed.

The firm added: "He spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to employ a full-time sound engineer, who Depp has used for years to feed him lines during film production.

"Depp insisted that this sound engineer be kept on a yearly retainer so that he no longer had to memorise his lines."