- ITV Report
-
Jon Ashworth says Labour 'prepared to use nuclear weapons' after grilling from Piers Morgan
Labour would be prepared to use nuclear weapons in retaliation or in a pre-emptive way, the shadow health secretary has said after being grilled by TV host Piers Morgan.
Jonathan Ashworth's assurances came just one day after shadow home secretary Diane Abbott refused to give a yes or no answer when quizzed on Good Morning Britain (GMB).
When asked repeatedly by Piers Morgan if Labour would be prepared to use nuclear weapons, Mr Ashworth said a Labour government "would use our nuclear armouries if that’s the advice we were getting from the military experts".
However, Mr Ashworth's answer came after repeated questioning by Mr Morgan who first replied: “I’m trying to offer you the reassurance that I think you’re looking for, that a Labour government would take the decisions necessary to protect this country.”
Later telling the breakfast show: “We would take the appropriate military advice in the circumstances and do what is appropriate and necessary.”
However, after being pressed by Mr Morgan if Labour would "fire back" if attacked by nuclear weapons, Mr Ashworth cautioned: “The responsible thing in this situation is to not speculate about hypotheticals."
The 38-year-old then went on to confirm: “I am giving you the reassurance that we would do what is necessary.
"I am giving you the reassurance that we are prepared to use our nuclear weapons, of course we are.
"We will never compromise on the safety of this country, we will do what is necessary.”
Asked again by Mr Morgan, Mr Ashworth clarified: “Of course we would do what we have to do in those circumstances.
"Of course we would use our nuclear armouries if that’s the advice we were getting from the military experts.”