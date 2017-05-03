Jon Ashworth says Labour 'prepared to use nuclear weapons' after grilling from Piers Morgan

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Labour would be prepared to use nuclear weapons in retaliation or in a pre-emptive way, the shadow health secretary has said after being grilled by TV host Piers Morgan.

Jonathan Ashworth's assurances came just one day after shadow home secretary Diane Abbott refused to give a yes or no answer when quizzed on Good Morning Britain (GMB).

When asked repeatedly by Piers Morgan if Labour would be prepared to use nuclear weapons, Mr Ashworth said a Labour government "would use our nuclear armouries if that’s the advice we were getting from the military experts".

However, Mr Ashworth's answer came after repeated questioning by Mr Morgan who first replied: “I’m trying to offer you the reassurance that I think you’re looking for, that a Labour government would take the decisions necessary to protect this country.”

Later telling the breakfast show: “We would take the appropriate military advice in the circumstances and do what is appropriate and necessary.”