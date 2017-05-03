Labour to halt A&E closures if elected

Labour has pledged to halt closures of A&E departments in English hospitals if it gains power on June 8.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said he would launch a full-scale review of such proposals.

And he vowed to stop the Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP) programme if Labour wins the General Election.

STPs are five year plans for the future of health and care services in local areas.

Mr Ashworth said: "We have listened to the hundreds of patients and campaigners up and down the country that have been pleading with the Government to hear their concerns about their local services.

"Threats of hospitals being closed, A&E services moved miles up the road, and children's wards being shut, have caused widespread concern and confusion.

"What is more, these decisions have been decided behind closed doors with no genuine involvement of local people. It's a disgrace.

"The public deserves better. My first job as secretary of state will be to review every single STP proposal looking at what's in the interest of quality of patient care."

He added a new body - NHS Excellence - would lead that review in which patients and local communities will be involved at every stage.