Local elections: Everything you need to know

Local elections take place across the UK on Thursday. Credit: PA

Many parts of the UK will head to the polls on Thursday for local elections. Voting will take place at 88 councils across England, Wales and Scotland, while six devolved regions will cast their votes in mayoral elections for the very first time. Here is all you need to know about the elections:

Which councils are holding elections?

In total, 88 councils are holding elections. Credit: PA

A total of 88 councils across England, Wales and Scotland will hold elections. These include all of those in Scotland and Wales and 34 in England -including 27 counties. Exactly 15,403 candidates will contest 4,851 seats. Of these, 107 will be unopposed.

What about mayoral elections?

The West Midlands will elect its first mayor.

Doncaster and North Tyneside will be voting in mayoral elections. Meanwhile, six new devolved super-regions will also be voting in mayoral elections for the first time. These include Cambridgeshire and Peterborough; Greater Manchester; Liverpool City Region; Tees Valley; West Midlands; and West of England. As mayor, those elected will wield power over issues ranging from policing to housing.

How many people are eligible to vote?

More than seven million people will be eligible to vote. Credit: PA

A provisional figure from the eight areas holding mayoral elections show 7.2 million people are eligible to vote in Thursday's poll. Turnout is likely to be considerably below this number and is often contingent on factors such as the weather. Some results will be declared in the early hours of Friday but most will come in later in the day.

Which parties are expected to turn out on top?

The Conservatives are expected to do well in the local elections. Credit: PA