Madeleine McCann disappearance remains mystery 10 years on

Madeleine was three when she went missing in 2007. Credit: PA

It has been 10 years to the day since Madeleine McCann went missing from a holiday apartment in the Portuguese village of Praia Da Luz. On May 3 2007, the toddler vanished from her room while her parents Kate and Gerry ate at a nearby tapas restaurant with friends. Despite numerous appeals, millions of pounds in public donations and the backing of high-profile celebrities, Maddy has still not been found. And her family have spoken of the pain of perhaps never knowing what happened to their daughter, who would now be 13.

Kate and Gerry have said they will never give up hope of finding their daughter. Credit: PA

Despite police saying they are still pursuing a "critical lead" in the investigation, her mother Kate said she will have to accept they may never get answers. In a message on the official Find Madeleinewebsite, she said: "I remember when Madeleine first disappeared I couldn't even begin to consider anything in terms of years. I couldn't go there. "And now here we are...Madeleine, our Madeleine - 10 years."

The holiday apartment Maddy was taken from. Credit: PA

But Kate and husband Gerry still vow to do "whatever it takes for as long as it takes" to find their Maddy. Kate said: "It might not be as quick as we want, but there's real progress being made, and I think we need to take heart from that. "We just have to go with the process and follow it through - whatever it takes for as long as it takes. "There is still hope that we can find Madeleine."

The number of tourists visiting Praia Da Luz has dropped since Maddy went missing. Credit: PA