Man arrested in connection with allotment murder

The arrest on Wednesday came after police appealed for information on the whereabouts of Mubarick Duat.

The body of Lea Adri-Soejoko, 80, was found inside a lock-up store in Sheaveshill Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Detectives investigating the murder of a pensioner at a north London allotment have arrested a 37-year-old man, Scotland Yard said.

Police confirmed the man they were seeking had been found and taken to a police station in south London for questioning.

Rahim Mohammadi, 40, was charged with Lea's murder on Sunday, 5 March, but police have appealed for more information.

DCI Noel McHugh, said: "I am still keen to speak with those who were in and around the area at the time of the incident.

"It is important that we continue to build a timeline of the events that led to officers discovering Lea's body in the lock-up store.