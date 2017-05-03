New £1 coins being deliberately damaged to sell on for thousands at auctions, Royal Mint believes

New £1 coins are being deliberately damaged so that they can be sold on for thousands of pounds to collectors, the Royal Mint believes.

Thousands of the 12-sided coins, introduced to help combat fakes, are currently in circulation with "major" flaws.

These blemishes include cracks, warps and holes - with the afflicted coins selling for up to £2,500 on eBay.

While the Royal Mint has already admitted that some of the 1.5 billion new £1 coins set to be struck will contain "variances", it has now told ITV News it believes much of the damaged currency is the result of deliberate sabotage.