Note to Prince William: Strict privacy laws in France don't always mean huge fines

Lawyers for Prince William might have asked a French court for compensation of £1.3 million - but recent cases suggest France’s strict privacy laws don’t always lead to huge punishments.

The soon-to-be ex-President of France, Francois Hollande, had a number of stories written about his official and, err less official, partners.

The official one (at that time), Valerie Trierweiler, took the authors of a book about her to court.

Their unofficial biography had made claims about her extra-marital affairs.

A court ordered them to pay her €10,000 in damages.

And when Closer magazine – the same magazine which published topless pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge – made claims about President Hollande’s affair with actress Julie Gayet (when his official partner was still the aforementioned Valerie Trierweiler), a court ordered the publication to pay Madame Gayet €15,000 in damages.

Given Closer magazine is thought to have made €2 million from its story – and was able to print an extra 150,000 copies – you may well argue it is commercially advantageous for French magazines to break the strict privacy laws in France.

Six people are on trial in France over the publication of the photos of the Duchess of Cambridge in 2012.

A verdict in the case is due in July.