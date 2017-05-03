Theresa May accuses 'Brussels bureaucrats' of trying to influence election with threats

Prime Minister Theresa May has accused the "bureaucrats of Brussels" of seeking to influence the result of the General Election through threats and leaked misreporting. She said Britain's Brexit negotiating position has been misrepresented in the European press as she made her pitch to return to office while marking the formal end of the 2015 Parliament. The PM spoke amid reports Germany and France will demand a soaring €100bn (£84bn) divorce bill from Britain during the Brexit talks. It came days after the German media reported tensions at talks between Mrs May and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

"In the last few days we have seen just how tough these talks are likely to be," the prime minister said in a speech in Downing Street after she visited the Queen to mark Parliament's formal dissolution ahead of the June 8 vote. "Britain's negotiating position in Europe has been misrepresented in the continental press. The European Commission's negotiating stance has hardened," she said. "Threats against Britain have been issued by European politicians and officials. All of these acts have been deliberately timed to affect the result of the General Election that will take place on June 8."

Mrs May framed the election as a battle to get the best Brexit deal and called on voters to "give me your backing to fight for Britain". Comparing herself with Jeremy Corbyn, she claimed "we would all pay a high price" if the Labour leader was elected. ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston saw Mrs May's speech as a targeted warning to the rest of Europe as well as domestic voters.

Mr Corbyn, meanwhile, highlighted what he saw as the government's stark domestic failings in his rival pitch to voters. "We've had seven years of austerity in Britain, we have more people sleeping on the streets than for decades, we have six million people in jobs that pay less than the minimum wage," Mr Corbyn said.

"We have an unprecedented number of people on housing waiting lists, we have a crisis in the NHS. These are very serious issues. We will address those issues and develop an economy that grows and works for all." Mrs May said voters faced a "very simple" choice on June 8 between her and Mr Corbyn for the next prime minister. Mrs May said the election was also about building a "stronger and fairer economy" but said Brexit talks loomed large over all other concerns.

"Whoever wins on the eighth of June will face one overriding task - to get the best possible deal for this United Kingdom from Brexit," she said. Mrs May warned of "serious consequences" if talks with Brussels go wrong, saying: "This Brexit negotiation is central to everything." The prime minister earlier spent just over 30 minutes with the Queen at Buckingham Palace after arriving shortly before 3pm.

Mrs May had travelled the short distance from Downing Street by car for the brief ceremonial audience. The Queen earlier was seen arriving at the Palace ahead of the formal meeting before the PM arrived in a chauffeur-driven car.

Mrs May was greeted at the King's door entrance by the Queen's equerry Wing Commander Samuel Fletcher, who led her to the monarch. Although MPs left Westminster last Thursday, Parliament did not officially dissolve until a minute after midnight on Wednesday morning.

