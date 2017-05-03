Police officers will not be charged over fatal shooting of Alton Sterling

Two white police officers will not be charged over the death of a black man whose shooting was filmed and fuelled protests throughout the United States.

Alton Sterling was shot and killed by police in Baton Rouge outside a convenience store where he was selling home-made CDs.

Two phone videos of Mr Sterling's deadly struggle with the two officers, Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake, quickly spread on social media after the shooting.

The videos show the 37-year-old struggling with the police officers after they had been called to a complaint that Mr Sterling had threatened the caller with a gun outside the shop.

A police report said Mr Sterling was initially jolted with a stun gun after he did not obey the officers' commands to put his hands on the bonnet of a car.

The report also said the officers saw the butt of a gun in one of Mr Sterling's trouser pockets and saw him try to reach for it before he was shot.

The police officers had Mr Sterling pinned on his back on the floor when gunfire erupted, moments after someone can be heard shouting: "He's got a gun!"

Baton Rouge's police chief has said Mr Sterling was armed and the store's owner has said he was not holding a gun during the shooting, but he saw officers remove one from his pocket afterwards.

As a convicted offender, Mr Sterling could not legally carry a gun.

Court records show he pleaded guilty in 2011 to being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegally carrying a weapon and was arrested in May 2009 after an officer confronted him outside another store where he was selling CDs.

Mr Sterling's death sparked widespread protests during which police arrested almost 200 people, leading to lawsuits accusing police of using excessive force and violating civil rights.