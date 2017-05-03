'Representation matters': why a photo of black male Cambridge students has gone viral

'Representation matters' Credit: Cambridge ACS

A photograph of a group of black male Cambridge University students posing together to inspire future applicants has gone viral. The Cambridge University African-Caribbean Society shared images of the 14 men stood outside the prestigious university to encourage a new generation of black British students to set Cambridge in their sights. "Young black men don't grow up thinking they'll make it here. They should," said Dami Adebayo. The post, ending with the message "Representation matters," has been shared thousands of times on social media:

The real purpose of the photograph was to remind young black individuals that Cambridge is for us. In order to encourage more applicants, we recognise that representation and visibility is vital. – Cambridge University African-Caribbean Society

Black students made up just 38 of the 2,573 people accepted into Cambridge in 2015. Last year the university became a member of the Race Equality Charter, which addresses the "representation, progression and retention of minority ethnic staff and students within higher education."

We aim to widen participation whilst maintaining high standards. We will continue to work hard with all parties to raise aspirations and attainment to improve access to higher education. – Cambridge University

The Cambridge students want to challenge stereotypes of the type of applicants the university accepts Credit: Cambridge ACS