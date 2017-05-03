Sainsbury's warns over 'challenging' trading as profits fall 8.2%

Sainsbury's has reported an 8.2% fall in annual profits to £503 million for and cautioned over competitive trading and "uncertain" price pressures from the Brexit-hit pound.

The supermarket giant's pre-tax profits were down from £548 million the previous year.

Profits fell 1% on an underlying basis to £581 million as it sought to keep prices low amid cost pressures from the Brexit-hit pound, which offset a £77 million boost from the recently bought Argos chain.