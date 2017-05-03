Tesco worker who died with no family to have ashes scattered in store's car park

A Tesco worker who died without any family is to have his ashes scattered in the supermarket's car park.

Andy Hughes died suddenly at the age of 55 from respiratory failure.

Colleagues of the popular check-out worker had employed a genealogist in a bid to track down any family members of Mr Hughes, but they failed to find any.

As a result Mr Hughes - who had learning difficulties - will receive a simple council funeral on Friday.

If Mr Hughes' next of kin are found they can claim Tesco's "death in service" benefit which would cover the cost of a funeral.

However, if no relatives are found, Mr Hughes' colleagues plan to set up a memorial bench and a rose bush in a quiet corner of the car park in Stratford Road, Stroud, and scatter his ashes there.