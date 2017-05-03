Three arrested in connection with businessman's death

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a businessman who was shot at his Dorset home.

Guy Hedger was shot in the early hours of Sunday morning in his Ringwood home in an apparent botched burglary.

A post-mortem examination confirmed the 61-year-old insurance executive died from gunshot wounds.

A 41-year-old man from Bournemouth has been arrested on suspicion of murder and aggravated burglary.

A 44-year-old man from Bournemouth and a 40-year-old woman from Bournemouth have both been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.

Police said the arrests were made on Tuesday in the Bournemouth area.