- ITV Report
Three arrested in connection with businessman's death
Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a businessman who was shot at his Dorset home.
Guy Hedger was shot in the early hours of Sunday morning in his Ringwood home in an apparent botched burglary.
A post-mortem examination confirmed the 61-year-old insurance executive died from gunshot wounds.
A 41-year-old man from Bournemouth has been arrested on suspicion of murder and aggravated burglary.
A 44-year-old man from Bournemouth and a 40-year-old woman from Bournemouth have both been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.
Police said the arrests were made on Tuesday in the Bournemouth area.
Superintendent Kevin Connolly, of Dorset Police, thanked the public for coming forward with information which led to the three arrests.
A 999 call was made to police shortly after 3am on Sunday morning, reporting Mr Hedger had been shot with a shotgun.
Mr Hedger was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.
Mr Hedger's partner, Simon-Pierre Hedger-Cooper, 48, a voluntary sector worker, was also in the house at the time.
On Tuesday, Mr Hedger's family paid tribute to him.
In a statement, they said: "Guy was a caring and compassionate partner, son, brother and uncle who lived life to its full and enriched the lives of all those who knew him.
"We are devastated that Guy's life has been cut short in this way.
"Guy will be sorely missed by family, friends and colleagues, but he will live in our hearts forever."
Mr Hedger was a director of the Avonbourne International and Business and Enterprise Trust, which runs colleges and a primary school in the Bournemouth area.
Supt Connolly added: "We are very grateful for the all the public support we have received.
“We have worked tirelessly on this investigation which still continues even though arrests have been made.
“Our appeal still stands for anyone with information that could aid our investigation to come forward as any small detail may be important.
“In particular, we are interested in any suspicious activity after 3am on Sunday, April 30, 2017 in the Verney Close area of West Howe and in Winterborne Stickland.”
- Anyone with information should contact Dorset Police on 101, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or visit www.dorset.police.uk, quoting incident number 30:53.
- Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.