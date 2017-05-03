Toddler slapped in face outside Waitrose by stranger who said 'she should be in a pushchair'

A two-year-old girl has been assaulted by a woman in a supermarket car park, police have said.

The woman approached the child and her mother outside Waitrose in Kingsthorpe, Northampton and said the child should be in a pushchair.

She then picked up the girl and put her in the chair and slapped the toddler in the face when she began to cry.

After hitting the youngster she left the car park.

The women is described as white, in her 60s and about 5ft 4in with a slim build and long black, frizzy hair.

She was wearing bright-red lipstick, a black coat and black trousers and boots.